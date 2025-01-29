Congolese forces losing control of major stronghold as Rwanda-backed rebels move in

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congolese forces were losing control of the key city of Gom a on Wednesday after rebel groups backed by Rwanda took over the airport and shared plans to set up a new administration.

Soldiers fighting for Congo – many of them mercenaries from other nations – were laying down their weapons at the border with Rwanda. Congo’s army seemed to be in disarray, and those at the border appeared disorganized and ill-equipped for fighting.

“It’s like you are fighting without command,” said Jean Marie Ndahambaza, one of the surrendering soldiers.

Armed groups have long vied for control of eastern Congo, which is rich in minerals critical to much of the world’s technology, and has been the scene of proxy battles between Congo and neighboring Rwanda, as well as other powers. Fighting reignited this week, and the rebels backed by Rwanda, known as M23, announced Monday that they had captured much of the provincial capital of Goma.

Hundreds of thousands of Goma residents were trying to get away from the fighting, with some retreating into Congo’s interior to seek protection, and others crossing into nearby Rwanda. Rwandan border patrol agents thoroughly searched the belongings of the men, women and children crossing the border in waves, with suitcases and children in tow. The displaced people, looking exhausted but relieved, were then taken care of by the Rwandan Red Cross.

Rwanda security officials check people crossing from Congo in Gyseny, Rwanda, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, following M23 rebels' advances into eastern Congo's capital Goma. (AP Photo/Yuhi Irakiza) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Yuhi Irakiza

Meanwhile, rebels took control of Goma’s airport, said U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, warning of risks of a breakdown of law and order in the city of 2 million people “given the proliferation of weapons.” Clashes with rebels continued in some parts of the city on Wednesday afternoon, including at the center of Goma in the neighborhoods of Katoyi and Kahembe. Other parts of the city were calm, with less fighting after a day during which thousands of fleeing people hunkered down by roadsides as missiles flew overhead, and injured people streamed to overwhelmed hospitals.

Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi, expected to address the country later on Wednesday in his first public remarks since the incursion.

The root of the conflict goes back dec

ades

The chaotic situation has its roots in ethnic conflict: M23 says it is defending ethnic Tutsis who fled to Congo after the 1994 genocide that killed around 800,000 Tutsis and others. Tutsis have claimed they are being persecuted by Hutus and former militias responsible for the genocide, who have also relocated into eastern Congo.

Analysts say the real fight is for control over the Congo’s vast mineral deposits, estimated to be worth $24 trillion, and critical to much of the world’s technology. M23 appears to be preparing to stay in Congo for good, telling the AP of their plans to set up an administration and return displaced people to their homes.

Analysts have warned that securing a rebel withdrawal could be more difficult than in 2012, when M23 first captured Goma but withdrew after days. Murithi Mutiga, program director for Africa at the Crisis Group, said that the group has become more emboldened by Rwanda, which feels Congo is ignoring its interests in the region and failed to meet demands of previous peace agreements.

While Rwandan leaders, mostly Tutsis, have denied backing the rebels, U.N. sources say some 4,000 Rwandan troops are in the Congo.

Strong response from other parts of Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose troops are among the foreign peacekeepers in Congo, blamed the “Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) militia” for the fighting and called for the withdrawal of the rebels.

“The territorial integrity (of Congo) must be respected,” Ramaphosa said, adding that South Africa will ensure its peacekeepers “remain well-equipped and sufficiently supported during this critical mission.”

Rwandan President Paul Kagame said on X that he spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on “the need to ensure a ceasefire and address the root causes of the conflict once and for all.”

Tshisekedi won’t be able to participate in a summit of the regional East African bloc of which Rwanda is also a member, a spokesperson said, without providing further details.

Kenya Airways canceled all of its flights to Kinshasa on Wednesday following the looting and burning of at least 10 foreign embassy buildings in the capital the day before, a company agent at Kinshasa airport told The AP.

Asadu reported from Abuja, Nigeria. Christina Malkia and Jean-Yves Kamale in Kinshasa, Congo, Ignatius Ssuuna in Gisenyi and Mark Banchereau in Paris contributed.

