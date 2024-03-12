Conference tournaments begin in earnest with plenty of teams on the NCAA tourney bubble

Conference tournaments across men’s college basketball begin in earnest Tuesday and there are plenty of teams riding the NCAA tourney bubble. That makes all those quarterfinal games between teams that might not necessarily be ranked in the Top 25 must-see television as the drama of March Madness begins to unfold. Teams such as Kansas State in the Big 12, Syracuse in the ACC, St. John’s in the Big East, Iowa in the Big Ten, Utah in the Pac-12 and Texas A&M in the SEC could need a win or two this week to feel a whole lot better about Selection Sunday.

