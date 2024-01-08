Commanders have started their coaching search. They’re interested in Jim Harbaugh, among others

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders ownership has already started the process of finding the team’s next head of football operations and coach. It’s a process that could include Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, among many others. A person with knowledge of the search committee’s thinking tells The Associated Press the Commanders are interested in speaking with Harbaugh. Two others told The AP they’ve asked to speak with San Francisco assistant general manager Adam Peters and Cleveland AGM Glenn Cook. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the team hasn’t publicized its list of potential candidates. Owners brought in longtime NBA executive Bob Myers and former Vikings GM Rick Spielman to help with the searches.

