Commanders have started their coaching search. They’re interested in Jim Harbaugh, among others

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE - Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers poses for a photo during an NBA basketball media day in San Francisco, Sept. 25, 2022. Washington Commanders ownership is bringing in outside help to work on the search for the team's next coach and head of football operations. Controlling owner Josh Harris announced Myers and former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman will assist him, Magic Johnson, Mitch Rales and David Blitzer. Myers brings experience from basketball where he built the Golden State Warriors who won four championships and was named the league's executive of the year twice. The firing of Ron Rivera Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 came after Washington went 4-13 in charge as coach and decision maker on personnel matters. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Godofredo A. Vásquez]

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders ownership has already started the process of finding the team’s next head of football operations and coach. It’s a process that could include Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, among many others. A person with knowledge of the search committee’s thinking tells The Associated Press the Commanders are interested in speaking with Harbaugh. Two others told The AP they’ve asked to speak with San Francisco assistant general manager Adam Peters and Cleveland AGM Glenn Cook. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the team hasn’t publicized its list of potential candidates. Owners brought in longtime NBA executive Bob Myers and former Vikings GM Rick Spielman to help with the searches.

