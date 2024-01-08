Commanders add ex-Warriors executive Bob Myers, former Vikings GM Rick Spielman for search process

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE - Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers poses for a photo during an NBA basketball media day in San Francisco, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Godofredo A. Vásquez]

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders ownership is bringing in outside help to work on the search for the team’s next coach and head of football operations. Controlling owner Josh Harris announced longtime NBA executive Bob Myers and former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman will assist him, Magic Johnson, Mitch Rales and David Blitzer. Myers brings experience from basketball where he built the Golden State Warriors, who won four championships, and was the league’s executive of the year twice. The firing of Ron Rivera on Monday came after Washington went 4-13 with him in charge as coach and decision maker on personnel matters.

