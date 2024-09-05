Colts begin another season trying to snap the NFL’s longest opening-game winless streak

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts are trying to halt the NFL’s longest winless streak in season openers. The Colts haven’t won any of their last 10 openers. That streak includes one tie, in 2022. No other NFL team owns a season-opening winless streak longer than three years. Anthony Richardson was the starting quarterback in last season’s loss to Jacksonville and he gets another shot this year when Indianapolis hosts the Houston Texans.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.