Coldplay working with FIFA to produce first-ever World Cup final halftime show for 2026

DALLAS (AP) — Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin is working with FIFA to curate the first Super Bowl-style halftime show at the next World Cup final. The MetLife Stadium in New Jersey — to be known as New York New Jersey Stadium for the World Cup — will host the final on July 19, 2026. FIFA is also staging a “takeover” of Times Square for the final weekend of the tournament. FIFA President Gianni Infantino says Martin and Coldplay manager Phil Harvey would be involved in booking other artists. He didn’t specify whether Coldplay would perform.

