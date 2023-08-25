Cleveland Guardians naming outfield bleachers in honor of late drummer/fan John Adams

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians are naming their left-field bleachers at Progressive Field in honor of John Adams, the longtime drummer who died early this year. The team said that tribute to Adams, who was a fixture at Cleveland baseball games for nearly 50 years, will begin next season. Adams began his lifelong fandom when as a 21-year-old he hauled a large drum he bought at a garage sale for $25 into the outfield bleachers at Municipal Stadium on Aug. 24, 1973. While Cleveland’s teams struggled for many years, Adams was a steadying presence as he pounded away on his drum to help rally the home team. The Guardians are also loaning Adams’ drum to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

