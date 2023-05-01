Clarification: Gig Drivers-Safety story

By The Associated Press
File - Nevin Overmiller, 78, walks a KFC food delivery to a customer's door while delivering for Uber Eats, Wednesday, Jan 5, 2021, in Palm Harbor, Fla. Attacks which occurred in Florida last month sent ripples of fear among some app-based drivers, who have long demanded better protection from companies whose safety policies they say are bettered geared toward customers than workers. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Douglas R. Clifford]

NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published May 1, 2023, The Associated Press reported that gig worker Sedeq Alshujaa spoke through a translator from the Service Employees International Union. The story should have made clear that Alshujaa is a member of California Gig Workers Union.

