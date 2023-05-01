Clarification: Gig Drivers-Safety story

NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published May 1, 2023, The Associated Press reported that gig worker Sedeq Alshujaa spoke through a translator from the Service Employees International Union. The story should have made clear that Alshujaa is a member of California Gig Workers Union.

