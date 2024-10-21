Circuit of the Americas is fined nearly $550K after fans invade the track at the US Grand Prix

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The governing body for Formula 1 has fined the organizers of the United States Grand Prix nearly $550,000 after a group spectators invaded the track at the Circuit of the Americas while cars were still finishing their cooldown lap following Sunday’s race. The FIA said about 200 fans in the grandstand opposite pit lane cleared two fences and another barrier to get to the track itself. Premature track invasions are considered a serious safety problem. Track president Bobby Epstein said his staff “will review the video” but declined further comment.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.