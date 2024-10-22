Chargers rue missed opportunities in disappointing 17-15 loss to Cardinals

By JOHN MARSHALL The Associated Press
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs from Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still (29) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Glendale Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt York]

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw for more than 300 yards, the defense held its ground outside of a few key plays and kicker Cameron Dicker had a perfect night. The combination should have been enough for the Los Angeles Chargers to win, yet they found a way to leave the desert with a disappointing loss. Plagued by missed opportunities all game, the Chargers lost 17-15 to the Arizona Cardinals on Chad Ryland’s 32-yard field goal as time expired. The Chargers had eight trips into Arizona’s end in nine drives for the game, but had to settle for five field goals and lost a fumble at the 3-yard line.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.