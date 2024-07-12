Canadian Olympic figure skaters get court date for medals appeal in Valieva doping case

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The final appeal hearing to decide medals from the 2022 Beijing Olympics doping case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will be heard days before the Paris Olympics open. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says there’s a July 22 hearing for eight Canadian skaters seeking to get team event bronze medals. The Paris Olympics formally open four days later and the IOC could finally present medals there for the Beijing team event. Valieva helped Russia skate to team gold ahead of the United States, Japan and fourth-placed Canada. She was later disqualified and banned for four years.

