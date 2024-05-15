Caitlin Clark finishes with 20 points and 10 turnovers as Fever fall to Connecticut in WNBA opener

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Caitlin Clark struggled early in her WNBA debut before finishing with 20 points as the Indiana Fever fell to the Connecticut Sun 92-71 on Tuesday night. Alyssa Thomas led the Sun with 13 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds for the 12th triple-double of her career. DeWanna Bonner added 20 points and DiJonai Carrington had 16 points. She also was a major reason for Clark’s early offensive struggles, hounding the guard.

