Burrow sacked, Bengals pummeled by Browns in 32-13 loss

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Burrow and the Bengals got buried on Halloween. Under pressure from Cleveland’s defensive line from the first snap, Burrow had little time to throw and the Bengals were overpowered 32-13 by the Browns, who ended a four-game losing streak and stayed unbeaten against Cincinnati’s quarterback. The Bengals were down 25-0 in the fourth quarter before Burrow threw two touchdown passes that made the score a little less lopsided. The rest of the night was tilted Cleveland’s way. Burrow fell to 0-4 in four career starts against Cleveland, a team the Ohio native hasn’t been able to solve.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Taven Bryan (99) during the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Richard Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor meets with reporters after a loss to the Cleveland Browns in an NFL football game in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ron Schwane Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) heads to the locker room after a loss to the Cleveland Browns in an NFL football game in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ron Schwane Previous Next