Bull riding star J.B. Mauney announces retirement, week after breaking neck in Lewiston Roundup

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Bull riding star J.B. Mauney announced his retirement Tuesday, a week after breaking his neck in the Lewiston Roundup. The 36-year-old Mauney, from Charlotte, North Carolina, said on Instagram he had surgery at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston that required the removal of a disk. Mauney was hurt when he landed on his head after being bucked off by Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics’ Arctic Assassin in Lewiston at an Xtreme Bulls event. He won PBR world championships in 2013 and 2015.

