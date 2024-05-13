Bucs All-Pro Winfield Jr. agrees to 4-year, $84 million deal that makes him NFL’s highest-paid DB

By FRED GOODALL The Associated Press
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) leaves the field following warmups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dec. 24, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. All-Pro safety Winfield has agreed to a four-year, $84 million contract with the Buccaneers that makes him the highest-paid defensive back in the NFL. The team announced an agreement Monday, May 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Peter Joneleit]

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. has agreed to a four-year, $84 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that makes him the highest-paid defensive back in the NFL. The Bucs announced an agreement Monday. The 25-year-old, who as a rookie helped the team win its second Super Bowl championship, had been due to earn just over $17 million next season under the franchise tag. The signing continues a solid offseason as general manager Jason Licht’s top priority was to retain the core of a roster that’s won three consecutive NFC South titles.

