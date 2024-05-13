Bucs All-Pro Winfield Jr. agrees to 4-year, $84 million deal that makes him NFL’s highest-paid DB

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. has agreed to a four-year, $84 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that makes him the highest-paid defensive back in the NFL. The Bucs announced an agreement Monday. The 25-year-old, who as a rookie helped the team win its second Super Bowl championship, had been due to earn just over $17 million next season under the franchise tag. The signing continues a solid offseason as general manager Jason Licht’s top priority was to retain the core of a roster that’s won three consecutive NFC South titles.

