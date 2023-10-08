Braves catcher Sean Murphy called for interference that brings home Phillies run in Game 1 of NLDS

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves catcher Sean Murphy was called for interference in the eighth inning of their NL Division Series opener against Philadelphia, bringing home a run for the Phillies. The call was made by plate umpire Brian O’Nora with J.T. Realmuto batting with the bases loaded and two outs. Trea Turner scored to give Philadelphia a 3-0 lead. It was hard to see any contact, but Realmuto looked back at O’Nora after he fouled off a pitch from Pierce Johnson and pointed to Murphy. After O’Nora indicated the interference call, Realmuto clapped as he jogged to first. The call was challenged by Atlanta, but it was upheld by a replay review. Some of the fans at Truist Park threw trash on the field in protest.

