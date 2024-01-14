Bowness, Tocchet, Montgomery and Laviolette are the coaches for the NHL All-Star Game

NEW YORK (AP) — Rick Bowness of the Winnipeg Jets and Rick Tocchet of the Vancouver Canucks will join Boston’s Jim Montgomery and Peter Laviolette of the New York Rangers as the head coaches for the NHL All-Star Game. The league says the coaches of the teams with the highest points percentage in each of the four divisions through Saturday’s games will guide the four All-Star rosters for the Feb. 3 event in Toronto. Laviolette is making his fourth All-Star appearance as a head coach, tops among active head coaches in the league.

