Boston Marathon purse to break $1 million with boost in para athlete divisions

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Marathon will add two more para athlete divisions and boost prize money that will put the total Patriots’ Day purse above $1 million for the first time. The Boston Athletic Association says its flagship race will welcome athletes classified with coordination impairments and intellectual impairments. Previous divisions for upper and lower limb impairment will expand. First prize for the men’s and women’s wheelchair winners in the marathon will rise to $40,000 from 25,000. The total wheelchair divisions purse will be to $313,500. Top para competitors said prize money for the divisions makes it possible for them to afford expensive racing equipment and travel to races. It also provides potential para athletes with role models.

