Biggest, most diverse fleet in Olympic sailing hits the water

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — The biggest and most diverse fleet of the Olympic sailing events, the men’s and women’s one-person dinghy, hit the water Thursday in sweltering Marseille. Among the dozens of competitors are many from the “Emerging Nations Program,” a development initiative represented by countries like El Salvador and India. The small white-sailed boats, formerly known as lasers and now called ILCA 6 for women and ILCA 7 for men, go slower, sail deeper into the water and have a less spectacular design than many other vessels in the Olympic marina. But to the sailors who race them, they’re the purest and most accessible form of the sport.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.