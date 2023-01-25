Bettman: NHL probe into junior hockey allegations nears end

By The Associated Press
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks to reporters prior to an NHL hockey game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins in Montreal, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Graham Hughes]

MONTREAL (AP) — NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the league’s investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada’s 2018 world junior team is getting “really close to the end.” In a media availability before the Montreal Canadiens’ game against the Boston Bruins, Bettman said the investigation was “not a race” and that the goal was to “get it right.” The NHL began its own review after Hockey Canada settled a lawsuit with a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by eight members of the country’s world junior team at a gala in 2018. Several players from that gold medal-winning team are currently in the NHL.

