Bettman: NHL probe into junior hockey allegations nears end

MONTREAL (AP) — NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the league’s investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada’s 2018 world junior team is getting “really close to the end.” In a media availability before the Montreal Canadiens’ game against the Boston Bruins, Bettman said the investigation was “not a race” and that the goal was to “get it right.” The NHL began its own review after Hockey Canada settled a lawsuit with a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by eight members of the country’s world junior team at a gala in 2018. Several players from that gold medal-winning team are currently in the NHL.

