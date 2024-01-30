Baylor to retire Brittney Griner’s jersey against Texas Tech next month

Baylor will retire the jersey of former star Brittney Griner on Feb. 18 when the Bears host Texas Tech. Griner helped Baylor go 40-0 her junior year en route to a national championship and finished her college career with 3,283 points and 1,305 rebounds. She was the AP Player of the Year in 2012 and 2013. Griner also had 748 blocks during her four years at the school that saw Baylor go 135-15. Griner was selected No. 1 in the 2013 WNBA draft by the Phoenix Mercury where she’s played her entire career. She’s a two-time Olympic gold medalist as well.

