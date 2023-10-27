Baker Mayfield remains upbeat after Buccaneers’ comeback bid fails on final play in loss to Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Too little, too late didn’t stop quarterback Baker Mayfield from expressing pride with how the Buccaneers fought back and had an opportunity to beat the Buffalo Bills on the final play. Now it’s a matter for Tampa Bay to play with the same urgency more consistently following a 24-18 loss. The Bucs lost their third straight and dropped to 3-4 in an outing in which they nearly rallied from a 24-10 fourth-quarter deficit. The game wasn’t decided until Mayfield’s Hail Mary heave from his own 45 fell incomplete in the end zone, and before receiver Chris Godwin had time to turn around to find the ball.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.