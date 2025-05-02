Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wins a second three-year term

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has become the first Australian prime minister to win a second consecutive three-year term in 21 years.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton conceded defeat in Saturday’s election, saying, “We didn’t do well enough during this campaign, that much is obvious tonight, and I accept full responsibility for that.”

“Earlier on, I called the prime minister to congratulate him on his success tonight. It’s an historic occasion for the Labor Party and we recognise that,” he added.

