At least 40 farmers killed by Boko Haram militants in northeast Nigeria, an official says

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — At least 40 farmers were killed by extremists during a weekend attack in northeast Nigeria, an official said Monday.

Armed men suspected to be Boko Haram Muslim militants attacked farmers and fishermen at Dumba community in northwestern Nigeria on Sunday, said Borno state Gov. Babagana Umara Zulum.

He warned civilians to stay within designated “safe zones.”

Boko Haram, Nigeria’s homegrown jihadis, took up arms in 2009 to fight Western education and impose their radical version of Islamic law. The conflict, now Africa’s longest struggle with militancy, has spilled into Nigeria’s northern neighbors.

