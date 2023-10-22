Astros reliever Abreu appeals suspension for throwing at García, pitches in Game 6 of ALCS

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros reliever Bryan Abreu pitched in Game 6 of the AL Championship Series after appealing the two-game suspension he was given by Major League Baseball for intentionally throwing at Texas Rangers slugger Adolis García in the previous game. Because of the appeal, Abreu was eligible to pitch in Sunday night. He worked the eighth inning, striking out García but giving up an RBI double to Mitch Garver that extended Texas’ lead to 4-2. The Rangers went on to win 9-2 after García hit a grand slam in the ninth off Ryne Stanek. Houston is trying to get to the World Series for a third straight season. Abreu’s hearing will be held Monday before Game 7.

