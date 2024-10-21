Asking price above $1,300 for World Series resale tickets

NEW YORK (AP) — Resale tickets for the World Series opener at Dodger Stadium against the New York Yankees started at $1,358 on Monday evening on StubHub. StubHub said sales outpaced last year’s final figures and are four times higher than the pace of the 2022 Series. Sales for Games 3-5 in New York are 40% higher than for Games 1, 2, 6 and 7 in Los Angeles. Vivid Seats, another resale outlet, said its average price of tickets sold for this year’s Series was $1,368, about double the $685 last year for the Texas Rangers-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup.

