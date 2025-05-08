AP PHOTOS: Cardinals return to the Sistine Chapel for a second day of voting to elect a new pope

By The Associated Press
Faithful hold a banner reading "Up with the pope", after white smoke billows from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel during the conclave to elect a new pope, at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Medichini]

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Cardinals returned to the Sistine Chapel on Thursday to resume voting for a new pope after the first conclave ballot failed to find a winner, sending billowing black smoke through the chapel chimney.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.