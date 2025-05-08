AP PHOTOS: A new pope is chosen

By The Associated Press
Pope Leo XIV appears on the central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica after being chosen the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandra Tarantino]

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Cardinal Robert Prevost, an American missionary who spent his career ministering in Peru and leads the Vatican’s powerful office of bishops, was elected the first U.S. pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church.

Prevost, 69, took the name Leo XIV.

