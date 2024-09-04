Angels’ Ben Joyce throws a 105.5 mph fastball, 3rd-fastest pitch in the majors since at least 2008

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels reliever Ben Joyce has thrown a 105.5 mph fastball that was the fastest pitch in the majors this season and the third-fastest in the pitch-tracking era since 2008. Joyce’s blazing fastball struck out Tommy Edman to end the Los Angeles Dodgers’ half of the ninth inning with the fastest pitch thrown for a strikeout in the era. The hard-throwing Joyce also threw a 105.5 mph pitch in college at Tennessee, but his fastest pitch in the majors this season was a 104.5 mph fastball. Aroldis Chapman threw a 105.8 mph fastball in September 2010 and a 105.7 mph pitch in July 2016.

