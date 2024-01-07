American Jessie Diggins wins her second XC Tour de Ski title

VAL DI FIEMME, Italy (AP) — Jessie Diggins has won a second title for the United States in cross-country skiing’s Tour de Ski on Sunday, three years after securing America’s first victory in the competition. Diggins, who is from Afton, Minnesota, began the seventh and final stage of the competition raced in Italy and Switzerland with a 43-second lead. The 32-year-old Diggins placed sixth in the 10-kilometer leg. That was enough to claim her second title with an overall time of 4 hours, 13 minutes, 19 seconds. She finished almost 32 seconds ahead of Norway’s Heidi Weng overall. Kerttu Niskanen of Finland was third. Sunday’s stage in Val di Fiemme, Italy, was won by Diggins’ teammate Sophia Laukli.

