All 30 managers that started the MLB season are still employed, but the axe could be coming soon

It’s five months into the regular season and all 30 Major League Baseball managers that started the year with their respective teams are all still employed. That’s fairly rare, but not totally uncommon. The axe could be coming soon. There are several managers who are in a tenuous position as the season winds down, including Aaron Boone, Buck Showalter, Phil Nevin and Bob Melvin. Also around baseball, Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber continues a historic all-or-nothing season and the Seattle Mariners continue their push to the top of the AL West.

