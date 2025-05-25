Alex Palou makes history as 1st Spanish driver to win the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alex Palou has become the first driver from Spain to win the Indianapolis 500 by holding off former Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Marcus Ericsson over the closing laps Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Palou, who has won three IndyCar titles in four years — including the last two, came to the speedway with four wins through the first five races. But it was No. 6, “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” that he had circled on his calendar. Without an Indy 500 win, Palou said his career resume would never be complete.

Ericsson, the 2022 Indy 500 winner, finished second for Andretti Global in a 1-2 finish for Honda. David Malukas was third for A.J. Foyt Racing and the highest-finishing Chevrolet.

Josef Newgarden’s bid to win three consecutive Indy 500s ended with a fuel pump issue.

Palou started the race tied with Pato O’Ward as the co-favorites, listed at +500 by BetMGM.

Josef Newgarden watches from the pit area before the start practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.