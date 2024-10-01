Alabama-Georgia averages 12 million on ABC, most-watched regular-season prime-time game since 2017

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Alabama’s 41-34 victory over Georgia on Saturday night averaged 12 million viewers on ABC and ESPN’s streaming platforms, according to Nielsen. It was the most-watched regular season prime-time game since 2017, when Alabama-Florida State on the season’s opening weekend averaged 12.3 million. It was also ESPN’s most-streamed regular-season game. Alabama held off a second-half rally by Georgia and moved to No. 1 in the AP Top 25, while Georgia dropped from second to fifth.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.