Afternoon shooting in Nashville restaurant kills 1 man and injures 5 others

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man was killed and five other people were injured during a shooting inside a Nashville, Tennessee, restaurant, police said.

The shooting around 3 p.m. Sunday in Nashville’s Salemtown neighborhood began within minutes of the male suspect’s arrival at the restaurant with a woman, police said.

The suspect and the man who died got into an argument that “significantly escalated within moments,” Metropolitan Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron said during a news conference at the scene.

Police later identified the deceased man as Allen Beachem, 33. The conditions of the other victims were not immediately released.

Police identified a 46-year-old suspect and the car used to flee the scene with images from security video provided by the restaurant. As a search continued Sunday for the suspect, police posted photos of the shooting scene on social media, including an image of a man pointing a handgun.

This image made from video shows the crime scene tape across street after a fatal shooting in Nashville, Sunday, March 31, 2024. A man was killed and five other people were injured during a shooting inside a Nashville, Tennessee, restaurant on Sunday afternoon, police said. (WTVF via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS

“The gunman was the only one who brandished a pistol. This was not a shootout, if you will, this was one person who decided to pull a gun based on an altercation occurring with another man and then he fired multiple shots,” Aaron said.

There was a panic inside the restaurant as customers tried to escape, Police Commander Anthony McClain said.

“Some people did try to resist the gunman,” McClain said. “It was just mass chaos.”

Investigators were at local hospitals Sunday interviewing victims to determine exactly what happened, Aaron said.

“It may have been something as simple as one person invading another person’s space,” he said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.