A$AP Rocky assault trial soon heads to opening statements as a jury is seated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A jury of five men and seven women was seated Thursday at the trial of rapper A$AP Rocky, who is charged with firing a gun at a former friend in 2021.

Opening statements at the trial of the 36-year-old hip-hop superstar and fashion maven will likely begin Friday after the 12 jurors were selected. Four alternates still need to be selected.

Rocky turned down a prosecution plea offer of 180 days in jail to risk years in prison if the jurors find him guilty of two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. He has pleaded not guilty and his lawyer says he committed no crime.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.