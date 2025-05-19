2 killed and at least 1 missing after train hits pedestrians in northern Ohio

FREMONT, Ohio (AP) — Two people were killed and at least one person was missing after multiple pedestrians were struck by a train in northern Ohio, authorities said.

The group was hit Sunday evening in Fremont, near Lake Erie between Toledo and Cleveland, WTOL-TV reported.

Fremont Mayor Danny Sanchez confirmed two fatalities, telling reporters they were a 58-year-old woman and her 38-year-old daughter. He said a toddler was hurt and that the missing person is a 5-year-old child. He said crews were searching the Sandusky River near the Miles Newton Bridge.

Sanchez said the group was from Fort Wayne, Indiana, and on a fishing trip.

Freemont police said on X that the bridge was closed and urged people to stay away from the area. Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene.

In this photo provided by Emerson Young, first responders are at the scene where a train sits idle on tracks after striking multiple pedestrians Sunday evening, May 18, 2025, in Fremont, Ohio. (Emerson Young via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Emerson Young

Email messages seeing information were sent Monday morning to the Fremont Police Department and to Sanchez.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.