16 are dead and dozens are hurt after a bus flips on a highway in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A bus lost control and flipped on a highway early Tuesday near Johannesburg’s international airport, killing 16 as some were thrown from the vehicle, the transport ministry said.

Ministry spokesman Collen Msibi said 12 people died at the scene and four at a hospital. Msibi said reports indicated that 11 passengers were critically injured and 24 had moderate to serious injuries.

“On arrival we found patients lying across the road,” said William Ntladi, an emergency management spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni municipality.

Two bodies were trapped in the wreckage, Ntladi said. Handbags, a lunch box and a water bottle were scattered among the debris.

The crash occurred near Johannesburg’s O.R. Tambo International Airport. No other vehicle was involved, and officials weren’t yet able to determine the cause.

Pedestrians standing on a bridge watch emergency officers investigate a bus that overturned on a highway in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, killing multiple people and injuring some. (AP Photo/Alfonso Nqunjana) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alfonso Nqunjana

The bus had been transporting people from the township of Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, and was a short distance from exiting the highway, officials said.

“We are lost for words. This is a disaster,” said Andile Mngwevu, a city councilor. “To see so many bodies lying around is quite saddening, and the city really feels for the families who would have expected to see their loved ones return home later today.”

South African Transport Minister Barbra Creecy said she was “extremely concerned” since this was the third serious bus accident in the past week. She has instructed the Road Traffic Management Corporation to meet with all bus operators in the coming week to discuss ways to improve passenger safety.

___

This version corrects the spokesman’s name to Ntladi.

___

Associated Press video journalist Alfonso Nqunjana contributed to this report.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.