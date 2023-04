Join 5 Eyewitness News Anchor, Matt Belanger for this year’s American Lung Association in Minnesota Fight for Air Climb

The American Lung Association is the leading organization dedicated to saving lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease, through education, advocacy and research.

This year’s event takes place on May 6th at 8:00 AM at Allianz Field in Saint Paul.

