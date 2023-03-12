SUNDAY WEATHER FORECAST

Twin Cities as of 11:59pm Saturday March 11 at 80.0” Snowfall for the 2022/23 Winter Season which makes this the 8th Snowiest Winter on Record and an additional 1” to 2” of Snow Today will likely put us in the 7th Snowiest Winter on Record at 81.5” – Snowfall Today through Friday March 17 expected at 3” to 6” ( mostly Friday ) which could put the Twin Cities at total Winter Snowfall on low end at 84” ( 6th Snowiest ) and on the high end at 87.5” ( 4th Snowiest ). The Snowiest Winter on Record is 98.6” in 1983/84 and 2nd Snowiest in 1981/82 at 95.0” and 3rd Snowiest at 88.9” in 1950/51. Recently Snowfall in 2017/18 was 10th Snowiest at 78.3”. Average Winter Snowfall is 51”.

Active Weather continues Today with Light Snow Mixed with Freezing Drizzle on and off through the day in the Twin Cities. Calmer Weather takes over Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the low 40s. Next Storm System arrives Thursday with Rain, Thunder and Snow then Cold enough on Friday for all Snow and could be Snow Accumulations up to 6” on Friday in the Twin Cities.

The current Snow Depth in Twin Cities is from 10” to 16” with even up to 20” in some spots. The possibility of more Snow this week will continue to increase the Risk for Snow Melt Flooding in late March and early April. The Combination of Higher Sun Angle and eventually Warmer temperatures will cause a Rapid Snowmelt by April and every day Snow does not Melt now through the end of March will continue to Increase the Snow Melt Flood Risk especially on Mississippi, Minnesota and Saint Croix Rivers. Now is the time to take Action if you have had Flood problems in past years of Spring Snow Melt.

TODAY:

Cloudy with Periods of Light Snow and Drizzle. Snow Accumulations 1” or less. Chance for Snow and Drizzle is 100%.

HIGH: 33 Degrees.

Wind: West-Northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with Flurries and Cold Gusty Winds.

LOW: 18 Degrees. ( Wind-Chills 0 to 5 degrees )

Wind: North at 15 to 30 mph.

MONDAY:

Partly Cloudy and Cold for March.

HIGH: 32 Degrees.

Wind: North at 5 to 10 mph.

