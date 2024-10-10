Warm Today then Cooler Weekend and Frost early next Week.

Sunshine in the Twin Cities Today with Warm highs in the low 80s and Southwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Unfortunately Increasing Clouds Tonight which may greatly impact seeing the Northern Lights which will be possible for viewing overnight. Low temperatures overnight will be Mild for October in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees with West-Northwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Mix of Clouds and Sun on Friday and Cooler with Breezy Northwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph and highs near 70 degrees. Partly to Mostly Cloudy Friday night with Sprinkles possible after 9 p.m. Low temperatures by Saturday morning will be in the upper 40s with North Winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Mix of Clouds and Sun on Saturday with Spotty Rain Showers in the area during the afternoon but nothing Heavy or Long Lasting expected. Highs Saturday in the low 60s and lows by Sunday morning in the upper 40s.

Much Cooler on Sunday with Gusty Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph and highs in the mid 50s along with Mix of Clouds and Sun and Sprinkles at times. Partly Cloudy and Cold Sunday night with Lighter Winds and areas of Light Frost developing by Monday morning with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday will be Cool with Mix of Clouds and Sun and Sprinkles along with highs in the low 50s then Light Winds and Clear Skies Monday night will set the Twin Cities area up for Widespread Frost and even Freeze conditions Tuesday morning with lows in the low to mid 30s. Sunny on Tuesday with Light Winds and highs in the mid 50s.

Turning Warmer on Wednesday with Sunshine and highs in the mid 60s. Next Thursday October 17 and Friday October 18 will be Much Warmer with highs in the 70s but Gusty Winds, Dry Conditions and Leaves on the ground will set the area up for possible Elevated Fire Conditions. JONATHAN YUHAS