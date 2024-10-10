Ken Barlow says summer is back

Today will be the warmest day of the week with sunshine and afternoon temperatures rising into the lower 80's.

Good Thursday morning!

The weather will turn cool or even chilly for most of the weekend.

There is only a slight chance of a sprinkle Saturday afternoon, but that’s it.

Much cooler is on the way Sunday and early next week as well.

Most of the area will also see our first widespread frost of the fall by Monday and/or Tuesday morning(s).

Have a great day!

Ken