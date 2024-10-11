Fall Colors and Much Cooler Temps this Weekend with Frost by Monday and Tuesday morning.

The Warm Conditions this past week in the Twin Cities are ending this Weekend as much Cooler air will move into the Region from Canada. Today’s Weather brings Partly Cloudy Skies, Breezy Northwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph and chance for Sprinkles late this afternoon and evening with highs near 70 degrees. Partly to Mostly Cloudy Tonight with Sprinkles possible and temperatures around 60 degrees at 7 p.m. then 56 degrees at 10 p.m. and 48 degrees by Sunrise Saturday 7:25 a.m.

Saturday brings Mix of Clouds and Sun with Risk for Spotty Showers at times but nothing Heavy or Long Lasting. Highs Saturday in the low 60s with East Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Mainly Cloudy Saturday night with Sprinkles and early evening temperatures in the mid 50s falling to the upper 40s by Sunday morning with increasing Northwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday will be the Coldest Day so far this Fall with temperatures struggling into mid 50s but feeling Cooler with Gusty Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph. Skies Sunday will be Mix of Clouds and Sun with Spotty Showers or Sprinkles possible but nothing heavy or long lasting. Sunday night into Monday morning will be Partly Cloudy and Breezy and Cold with Patchy Light Frost by Monday morning as low temperatures fall into the upper 30s.

Mix of Clouds and Sun on Monday with Sprinkles and Breezy North Winds at 10 to 15 mph along with highs only in the low 50s. Clearing Skies with Lighter Winds Monday night will set the area up for a Widespread Frost and Freeze with lows in the low to mid 30s by 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday starts Cold and Frosty but will be nice in the afternoon with Sunshine, Light Winds and highs in the mid 50s along with great areas of Fall Leaf Color.

Warmer temperatures in the low to mid 60s return Wednesday with Sunshine then near 70 degrees with Sunshine on Thursday as well.

Fall Colors will be Excellent this Weekend along a line from Alexandria to Mille Lacs and Grantsburg, Wisconsin. Fall Colors will also be really nice in Taylors Falls along Saint Croix River on Minnesota / Wisconsin border. Fall Colors will start peaking in Twin Cities October 13 – 18. JONATHAN YUHAS