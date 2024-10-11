Cooler weekend ahead with frosty nights early next week – Chris

Happy Friday, and welcome to the weekend!

After passing clouds earlier this morning, sunshine has made a breezy come back behind a passing cold front. Temperatures will continue to fall under clear skies this evening with overnight lows generally into the 40s.

This weekend might feel a little brisk—Saturday offers cooler temps with a slight chance of a few sprinkles here and there, but nothing too serious. Expect highs in the lower to mid-60s. Sunday will be even cooler and breezy. A mix of sun and clouds will fill the sky as highs stay in the 50s. Once again, a few showers can’t be ruled out as a strong north to northwesterly breeze blows at 15 to 20 mph.

Looking ahead to early next week, FROST still looks to make an appearance. Monday will start out in the upper 30s in the metro, with lower 30s out state. Highs will struggle out of the 40s and into the lower 50s under partly cloudy skies. As winds relax a skies clear, the stage will be set for the end of the growing season Monday night into Tuesday. This is when overnight lows could fall to near, or even below, the freezing point. Fall is definitely fighting its way in, but another warm up the 70s could return by the end of next week.

Enjoy the weekend!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece