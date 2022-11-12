Cheers for Children supports CornerHouse Child Advocacy Center

There are 16,000 children in the Twin Cities metro area tied to a report of child abuse. Thursday night, hundreds of people came together to help the CornerHouse Child Advocacy Center end the abuse.

The Cheers for Children fundraising gala took place on the top floor of the US Bancorp building in downtown Minneapolis. Our Kevin Doran emceed the event, which raised more than $40,000.

Cornerhouse conducts forensic interviews of suspected child abuse victims and supports kids and their families through the trauma they face.

The nonprofit currently has a campaign going to raise money to expand services for kids and families into a new building.

