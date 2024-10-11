The Latest: Hurricanes have jumbled campaign schedules for Harris and Trump

Back-to-back hurricanes have jumbled the presidential campaign schedules of Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump.

Trump and Harris have separately gone to Georgia to assess hurricane damage and pledge support. Harris also has visited North Carolina, requiring the candidates to cancel campaign events elsewhere and use up time which is a precious resource in the final weeks before any election. Both Georgia and North Carolina are political battlegrounds.

Meanwhile, a recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that a solid majority of Hispanic women have a positive opinion of Harris and a negative view of Trump. Hispanic men are more divided on both candidates.

Follow the AP’s Election 2024 coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.

Here’s the latest:

Trump repeats claims about migrant crime

Trump was in Reno, Nevada, on Friday night, where he repeated many of the claims he made in Aurora, Colorado — airing videos of news clips featuring reports of alleged crimes by immigrants.

“We’re now known as an occupied country,” Trump told more than 1,000 people in a ballroom in the Grand Sierra Resort. “I make this vow to you. Nov. 5, 2024, will be liberation day in America.”

The comment sparks an explosion of cheers, followed by chants from the crowd, “USA, USA, USA.”

Aurora, Colorado, mayor says migrant crime claims are ‘grossly exaggerated’

Aurora’s Republican mayor, former U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman, said the thousands of people who attended the rally were able to see for themselves that the situation in the city had been mischaracterized.

“Again, the reality is that the concerns about Venezuelan gang activity in our city – and our state – have been grossly exaggerated and have unfairly hurt the city’s identity and sense of safety,” he said in a statement.

Harris-Walz campaign makes pitch to gun owners

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are taking another shot at making their case to gun owners.

Their campaign announced Friday they are launching their newest coalition: Hunters and Anglers for Harris-Walz.

Harris has advocated for stricter gun safety laws, while also underscoring that she and Walz are gun owners.

She told Oprah Winfrey at a campaign event last month that she had a gun and that “if somebody breaks into my house, they’re getting shot.” The vice president revealed earlier this week in a CBS “60 Minutes” interview that her weapon is a Glock pistol and confirmed that she has fired it at a shooting range.

The hunters and anglers group is set to hold a call next week aimed at mobilizing like-minded peers to get behind Harris and Walz.

The campaign announced the new group as Walz on Saturday will join fellow hunters in Minnesota to mark the start of pheasant season

Trump brings anti-immigration message to Colorado

Donald Trump is in a Colorado suburb, aiming to tie the arrivals of migrants to a perception of chaos in smaller communities.

He is doubling down on his pledge to carry out the largest deportation operation in U.S. history.

Trump’s rally on Friday in Aurora, Colorado, marks the first time either presidential campaign has visited this state that votes reliably Democratic in statewide races.

Trump has been consistently loud in his statements on immigration. Over the last few months, he has pinpointed specific smaller communities that have seen large arrivals of migrants, where tensions are flaring over resources.

Harris says she would create a bipartisan council of advisers

Vice President Kamala Harris said she will create a bipartisan council of advisers to provide her feedback on her policy initiatives if she makes it to the White House.

Harris announced the initiative while attending an event in Phoenix with Republicans supporting her campaign. She said it’s critical that there is structure in her administration so she could hear from a spectrum of voices.

“I love good ideas wherever they come from,” said Harris, who is making a push to get Republicans with doubts about Trump to support her.

Harris says she would be a greater champion for Israel’s security than Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris laced into former President Donald Trump on Friday for letting Iran “off the hook” while he was in office and argued that she would be a greater champion for Israel’s security than the Republican nominee.

“Make no mistake, as president, I will never hesitate to take whatever action is necessary to defend American forces and interests from Iran and Iran-backed terrorists,” Harris said in a call with Jewish supporters ahead of Yom Kippur. “And I will never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon. Diplomacy is my preferred path to that end. But all options are on the table.”

Harris charged that Trump “did nothing” after Iranian-backed militias attacked U.S. bases and American troops.

But during his time in office, Trump had ordered strikes against Iranian-backed militias as well as a January 2020 operation that killed Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of the Iran-backed group in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF.

Trump said he ordered the killing of Soleimani because Soleimani was developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members.

Biden derides Trump for disinformation about hurricane response

President Joe Biden said ahead of a Friday briefing about hurricane damage that estimates are the Hurricane Milton alone caused $50 billion of damage, while adding that his predecessor, Donald Trump, is “just the biggest mouth” for disinformation about the government’s response.

The president added that the disinformation is a “permanent state of being for some extreme people,” but that he believes the country as a whole wants facts and bipartisan cooperation to address natural disasters.

“I think those who have been spreading these lies to try to undermine the opposition are going, gonna pay a price for it,” Biden added.

Trump will try to expand his appeal with women in Fox News town hall

Donald Trump has been running a decidedly “bro-y” campaign.

But he will try to expand his appeal with women as he participates in a Fox News town hall focusing on issues impacting women

Fox News Channel announced that host Harris Faulkner will moderate the discussion in front of an audience of women.

“Women constitute the largest group of registered and active voters in the United States, so it is paramount that female voters understand where the presidential candidates stand on the issues that matter to them most,” Faulkner said said in a statement.

Trump’s campaign has aggressively courted men — especially younger men of color — with appearances on podcasts and sporting events popular with the demographic.

Polls have repeatedly shown he is seen more favorably by men than by women.

The Trump sit-down will be taped Tuesday and air the next day, Oct. 16th.

Fox says it has extended a standing invitation to Vice President Kamala Harris to participate in a town hall as well.

3 Wisconsin conservatives declare support for Harris

A trio of Wisconsin conservatives declared Friday that they support Democrat Kamala Harris rather than Donald Trump in the Nov. 5 election.

Charlie Sykes, a former conservative radio talk show host from Milwaukee; former Republican state Senate Majority Leader Dale Schultz; and former Republican state representative and appellate judge David Deininger told reporters that Trump lacks the character and moral fiber to serve as president.

Sykes said the election is a referendum on constitutional values that the country had always taken for granted before Trump’s political ascendance.

“Republicans have decided winning or staying in power is more important than standing up for these values, which used to be fundamental,” Sykes said. “I’m going to be voting for Kamala Harris for president and it’s not a difficult choice for me. It’s absolutely essential to keep Donald Trump out of the White House.”

Schultz said the country needs real leadership.

“I continue to consider myself a good Republican but it’s time to put the good of the country ahead of the party,” Schultz said.

Deininger said Trump has lied to Americans “about just about everything.”

“A second Trump term would be far worse and far more dangerous,” Deininger said. “If he regains power, he won’t have guardrails to restrain him.”

Emhoff says Trump is afraid to debate Harris again

Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris’ husband, says Donald Trump won’t debate his wife again because he was badly beaten in their first encounter.

“He’s afraid that that’s going to happen again,” Emhoff says in an interview for the MSNBC show “Morning Joe.”

The husband of the Democratic nominee says Trump would rather spread “this fog of misinformation and disinformation and gaslighting” than face Harris directly.

Emhoff says he doesn’t have the time to be angry at Trump’s criticisms of him and his wife, because that would be a “distraction” and the focus of the Democratic ticket is on campaigning to win the Nov. 5 election.

Walz says Trump is wrong about Detroit

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is firing back at Donald Trump in Michigan for insulting Detroit while campaigning in the city.

Trump said Thursday that if Vice President Kamala Harris wins the White House, “The whole country will be like — you want to know the truth? It’ll be like Detroit.”

Walz was to use a campaign event in nearby Warren, Michigan, to attack Trump’s record in the battleground state, according to prepared remarks shared by the campaign.

“Maybe if he ever spent any time in the Midwest, he’d know Detroit is experiencing a great American comeback. Crime is down. The city is growing. Factories are opening again,” he was to say. “But all these guys know about manufacturing is how to manufacture bulls—-.”

Walz plans to quote Trump campaigning in the state in 2016 promising that they “won’t lose one” automotive plant if he’s elected. ”I guess, technically, that wasn’t a lie — because he lost 6 of them across the country,” Walz was to say.

Walz also plans to reassure the auto-heavy state that Harris was not trying to ban gas-powered vehicles.

Harris to participate in a town hall hosted by Charlamagne tha God

Vice President Kamala Harris will participate in a town hall hosted by Charlamagne tha God on Tuesday, the influential radio host announced on his show Friday.

The appearance comes as Harris’ campaign is looking to shore up support among Black men for her candidacy.

The announcement comes a day after former President Barack Obama delivered a forceful call for Black men to support Harris during a campaign swing in Pennsylvania.

Walz discusses Biden’s term on “Good Morning America”

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says, “I don’t know if any of us do everything right,” as he tried to draw some distance between the Democratic ticket and President Joe Biden.

Speaking to ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Walz was asked whether he and Vice President Kamala Harris would have done anything different over the last four years.

“Look, I don’t know if any of us do everything right,” he replied. “But I can tell you he’s done everything in the best interests of the American public.”

Harris drew fire from former President Donald Trump when she told “The View” earlier this week that she couldn’t think of a difference with Biden — before saying she would put a Republican in her Cabinet if elected.

Walz also used the interview to try to walk back his call at a fundraiser this week to eliminate the electoral college. Harris’ campaign quickly stated it doesn’t support such a move and Walz told ABC, “My position is the campaign’s position.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.