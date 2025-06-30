Summertime storms possible this week

Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for June 30, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Despite the gusty northwest winds, temperatures are climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s around the Twin Cities today.

If you are going to be outside, scattered downpours are expected in central and northern Minnesota. In the Twin Cities, these will be more isolated, but a few places could see a half hour of rain later today. Don’t cancel your plans, just use the radar on the KSTP app if you see some dark clouds heading your way.

Tuesday will be dry. On Wednesday and Thursday, we are back to isolated summertime storms in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures keep climbing, getting into the mid and upper 80s through midweek. The humidity will go up too.

Friday, aka the Fourth, will be the hottest, most humid, windiest and wettest day of the week. There will be storms at some point, but it is still to early to say if it will cancel parades, cookouts, or fireworks. Please be flexible with your plans, and think of an indoor alternative. We will keep you updated through and week, as we start to hone in on when we see storms Friday.