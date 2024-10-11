Sei Young Kim keeps the lead of LPGA event in China

SHANGHAI (AP) — Sei Young Kim of South Korea holds on to her lead with a 2-under 70 in the second round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai tournament. Kim has a two-round total of 12-under 132 after opening with 62 as she looks for her first victory in 2024. Kim was one shot ahead of Lucy Li of the United States and Mao Saigo of Japan. Li shot a 4-under 68 and Saigo carded a 7-under 65. Two of the LPGA’s top players — Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko — are not in the field this week in China. Both are entered next week in the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea.

