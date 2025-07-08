Man arrested for threats of violence after domestic incident in St. Paul

A man was taken into custody following a domestic incident that turned into a standoff last week.

On the evening of July 1, officers from St. Paul responded to an apartment unit on the 800 block of Clark Street on a report of a domestic incident.

The caller told law enforcement that she and her significant other had gotten into an argument and he was refusing to leave, a spokesperson for the St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) said.

Officers asked the man to come out of the apartment multiple times. After about an hour, he came out and was arrested for threats of violence.

Police added that the suspect had multiple outstanding warrants in Anoka and Ramsey Counties.