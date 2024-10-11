Ken Barlow is forecasting big changes this weekend

Happy Friday morning!

After morning clouds, we will see developing sunshine today along with cooler temperatures and a gusty northwesterly wind.

The weather will turn cool and then chilly for the upcoming weekend.

There is only a slight chance of a shower each day, but that’s it. We still need rain and haven’t had any so far this month.

Much cooler is on the way Sunday and early next week as well.

Most of the area will also see our first widespread frost of the fall by Monday and/or Tuesday morning(s).

Have a great weekend!

Ken