Ken Barlow has issued a Forecast First Alert for heat on the Fourth and possible storms at night

HAPPY THURSDAY AFTERNOON!

*A FORECAST FIRST ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR THE FOURTH OF JULY DURING THE DAY FOR HEAT AND AT NIGHT FOR POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORMS, MAINLY AFTER 9PM*

The heat AND the humidity will dial up this afternoon and there will be sunshine mixed with scattered clouds.

The 90-degree afternoon temperature this afternoon will feel more like 93-94 degrees when adding the mounting humidity in the air.

A few thunderstorms will pop after dark tonight with an isolated heavy or severe storm possible. The overnight thunderstorms will move out of the area before sunrise on Friday.

The FOURTH OF JULY is looking hot and humid, but rain-free during the daylight hours at this point with temperatures rising into the lower 90’s along with a gusty southwest wind in the afteroon.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop Friday night and they will likely last into a good part of Saturday.

A few strong storms will be possible overnight Friday and again on Saturday. Heavy rain at times will occur near any thunderstorms.

Saturday will be the wettest day of the holiday weekend, but Sunday looks sunny, cooler and much less humid!

Have a great Fourth!

Ken